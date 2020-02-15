Hubei's Huanggang to provide 500 more hospital beds for coronavirus patients

Photo:Xinhua

The city of Huanggang, one of the hardest-hit cities in the epidemic-stricken Hubei Province, is rebuilding two hospitals, which are expected to provide more than 500 beds for patients, local authorities said Saturday.The city is rebuilding a maternity and childcare hospital and a hospital for infectious diseases, according to the city's epidemic control and prevention headquarters.The maternity and childcare hospital will offer nearly 400 beds after renovation and is expected to be ready for treatment on Feb. 16.The hospital for infectious diseases is expected to admit patients on Feb. 18 and 160 new beds will be prepared.A total of 2,817 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections had been reported in Huanggang by the end of Friday.