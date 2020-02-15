Int'l experts to arrive in Beijing assisting anti-virus fight: NHC

Photo:Xinhua

International experts including those from the World Health Organization (WHO) are scheduled to arrive in Beijing this weekend, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).The joint expert team will conduct in-depth exchanges with China's key departments fighting against the outbreak of COVID-19, the NHC said.The joint mission will also pay field visits to China's three provincial-level regions to learn the implementation and effectiveness of the epidemic prevention and control measures taken in China's urban and rural areas, according to the NHC.One of the goals of the joint mission is to provide suggestions on the prevention and control of the coronavirus outbreak in China and globally, the NHC added.In addition, the expert team will visit epidemic-related institutions focusing on epidemiology, medical treatment, laboratory detection and scientific research, said the NHC.Appropriate arrangements for the team's key inspection fields and schedules have been made after thorough consultation and communication between the Chinese relevant department and Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist who led an advance team to assist the ongoing anti-virus fight.