US threatens China, not vice versa: Chinese FM

Wang Yi Photo:Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that it is the United States that threatens China, not vice versa, thus the problem is to address the US threats.In an interview with Reuters here, Wang criticized the United States for increasingly exerting pressure on China and frequently blaming and defaming China.Wang also slammed the gross US interference in China's internal affairs as the US Congress reviews and approves one bill after another to impose itself on China's domestic issues.He added that the United States has also constantly threatened China by sending military ships and aircraft, flexing its muscles at China's doorstep, and by imposing unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction on Chinese enterprises, restricting China's development rights.It is in plain sight which side is making threats against the other, said Wang.Wang urged Washington to abide by the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, as China has always been doing, and work in joint effort with Beijing to establish and develop long-term, stable friendly and cooperative relations.