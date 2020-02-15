Gunman of pre-dawn shooting spree in downtown Bangkok released under bail

Photo:Xinhua

The gunman who went on a pre-dawn shooting spree and was arrested by the police in downtown Bangkok on Friday, was released under bail on Saturday.The 47-year-old suspect was released by the Criminal Court in exchange for 350,000 baht (about 11,214 US dollars) in bail after he has been charged by the police with attempted murders and the possession and use of illegal drugs.The gunman, who has allegedly possessed two handguns and some crystal meth, fired about 40 gunshots toward a group of teenagers at about 4:00 a.m. local time on Friday from the rooftop of his shophouse in Soi Chula 10 alley near Suphachalasai national stadium on Banthat thong Road in Pathumwan district of Bangkok.The police including those from an Arintharat police commando unit scrambled to the scene to arrest the gunman hours later. Nobody was reported killed or injured, the police said.Last Saturday, a lone gunman, who was an army sergeant major armed with an HK-33 assault rifle, went on an unprecedented shooting rampage in which 30 people, including the gunman himself, were killed and over 50 others injured at Terminal 21 shopping mall and several other locations in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeastern Thailand.Police commandos gunned him down to death almost 18 hours later.