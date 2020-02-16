Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Mideast situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15, 2020. (Russian Foreign Ministry photo)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in the Middle East with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday in a statement.Meeting on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference, Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed in detail the situation in the Middle East region with a focus on resolving the crisis in Syria in the context of the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandums of understanding adopted on Sept. 17, 2018 and Oct. 22, 2019 in Sochi, the statement said.Some issues of bilateral relations were also touched upon, it added.