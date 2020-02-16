Snow view at Huancheng Park in Hefei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/16 18:13:14

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2020 shows the snow view at Huancheng Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2020 shows the snow view at Huancheng Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2020 shows the snow view at Huancheng Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2020 shows the snow view at Huancheng Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2020 shows the snow view at Huancheng Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 16, 2020 shows the snow view at Huancheng Park in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus