S.Korean Park In-bee claims 20th title at Australian Open

Park In-bee of South Korea watches her tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the 2013 US Women's Open at Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, New York on Saturday. Photo: IC

South Korean great Park In-bee joined an illustrious group as a 20-time LPGA Tour winner Sunday with a commanding victory at the Australian Open - her first title in almost two years.The seven-time major champion took a three-stroke lead into the final day at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club over ­Korean teenager Ayean Cho and despite a late wobble was never seriously threatened.She stroked a one-over-par 74 in difficult, windy conditions to claim her first Australian Open by three shots from American Amy Olsen (70), and four ahead of France's Perrine Delacour (73).Cho shot a 77 to end six off the lead.It was Park's 20th career ­title, joining an exclusive club to achieve the feat including Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and South Korean trailblazer Pak Se-Ri.The 31-year-old has endured injuries and travel fatigue in recent times and it was her first win since the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in mid-March 2018.But she is now back in the winners' circle as she chases a spot on the Korean team for the Tokyo Olympics this year so she can defend the gold medal she won at the Rio Games four years ago.Only the world's top 15 are automatically eligible for ­Tokyo, with a limit of four from each country. As of last week, she was sixth in the Korean pecking order.Usually inscrutable, the former world No.1, now ranked 17, couldn't stop grinning and wiped a tear away as she walked to the scorer's tent and the feat sunk in.