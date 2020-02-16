US rocket launched to bring NASA cargo to International Space Station

The Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft lifts off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, the United States, on Feb. 15, 2020. A U.S. rocket was launched on Saturday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore, carrying cargo with the space agency's resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS). (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)A US rocket was launched on Saturday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore, carrying cargo with the space agency's resupply mission for the International Space Station (ISS).
