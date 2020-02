Workers at Yuyue Home Textile Co produce masks with a self-developed antibacterial new material and filter cloth in Binzhou, East China's Shandong Province on Sunday. The new material can both prevent bacteria and viruses. Over 3,000 companies in China added "masks, protective clothing, disinfectant and thermometers" to their business scope between January 1 and February 7, according to the Xinhua News Agency. Photo: cnsphotos