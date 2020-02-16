Clubs going ‘cloud’ to seek new business model end up losing money

Mobile phones have become an important means for people to connect with the outside world during the epidemic period. Photo: Li Hao/GT

RELATED ARTICLES: Economic turning point to appear in March despite coronavirus

A video of DJs at the Shanghai club TAXX doing live broadcasts has gone viral, claiming to have found out a new way for making business run as usual amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, industry insiders said that although it was worth trying, not all industries can be profitable online.Dubbed "cloud disco," a live broadcast of music performances by an ensemble of DJs in a club in Shanghai went viral online. The video reportedly attracted many young people at home to participate and helped the club making good traffic flows and rewards from users online.Ruan Liangliang, general manager of the Shanghai club TAXX, said that he just wanted to ease people's anxiety over the deadly virus outbreak, and didn't expect it to be so popular. Despite the live broadcast, he said that the business was not profitable yet and could hardly cover the rent of the club.Many netizens said that they could hardly understand the fun of an online disco."A netizen named Xiuxianbucheng said that the reason the dicso is popular online is due to the epidemic. "After it ends, people will go to the club instead of going online to see it."Another netizen named Ylan said it was boring to watch the live broadcast, since it was no different than listening to music.Hong Tao, director of the Institute of Business Economics at Beijing Technology and Business University, told the Global Times that online commerce is increasingly active these days as companies seek to find business profits online to make up for the losses of business offline."While the epidemic is ongoing, some enterprises attempt to copy concepts such as cloud technology, but the concept alone is not sustainable to every business," he said.A source close to a local Beijing club, told the Global Times on Sunday that it's inconvenient to arrange for colleagues to come back from other places to work at clubs at this particular time."Also, it is estimated that bars and other entertainment venues won't attract so much attention when they reopen, at least in China's first - and second-tier cities," he said."The popularity of this 'cloud disco' might be watered down," he said.