China’s research in major international infectious diseases benefits whole world

A medical worker holds the baby girl with no infection born by a woman infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia in an ambulance at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 15, 2020. The woman who were infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia and gave birth to a baby girl with no infection was cured and discharged from hospital on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A cured COVID-19 patient waves goodbye to a medical worker at the "Wuhan Livingroom" makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 15, 2020. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)

