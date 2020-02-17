Chinese, S. Korean FMs discuss cooperation, preparation for high-level exchanges

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Feb. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday met South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference.Wang briefed Kang on the latest situation of China's fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, calling for mutual understanding and support in the international community, especially between neighboring countries.China is on the frontline of the war against the epidemic. We are fully confident in winning the war as early as possible, said Wang, who also appreciated South Korea's support and aid to China, and believed that the friendship between the two peoples will be strengthened in the process.China hoped that the exchanges with South Korea will soon resume after the epidemic. China is willing to strengthen communications with South Korea, in a bid to prepare the already-scheduled high-level exchanges between the two countries this year. China is willing to cooperate with South Korea in health care, science and technology, and other new fields, Wang said.China is also willing to continue close coordination with the South Korean side and jointly play constructive roles for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and a political solution to the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, Wang added.Kang said South Korea highly appreciated the great efforts by the Chinese government and its people in the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic. South Korea will continue the cooperation with China and hopes that the epidemic will be fully contained as soon as possible.South Korea is also willing to work with China to prepare for a series of high-level exchanges this year, and deepen cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, industry, environment, health, and culture, in a bid to achieve new progress for the South Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership.South Korea is willing to maintain communications with China over the situation on the peninsula, added Kang.