11th Panchen Lama donates medical supplies to help fight coronavirus

Photo taken on Jan. 27, 2020 shows the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Potala Palace will be closed from Jan. 27 until further notice in an effort to prevent possible spread of the novel coronavirus, local authorities said Sunday. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The 11th Panchen Lama and the Tibet Development Fund have donated medical supplies worth 1 million yuan (about 143,145 US dollars) to help fight the novel coronavirus in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local authorities said Sunday.According to the region's health commission, the medical supplies, including medical gloves, isolation gowns, masks and thermometers, have been dispatched to the frontline of epidemic control in the region.