Chinese FM to discuss coronavirus fight, Lancang-Mekong cooperation with ASEAN FMs in Laos

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks in an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Qing)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Vientiane, capital of Laos, from Wednesday to Friday for the Special ASEAN -China Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Coronavirus Disease, spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Monday.The meeting, to be co-chaired by Wang and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, will also be attended by other ASEAN foreign ministers.Besides, Wang will co-chair the fifth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting with Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and pay a visit to the country, Geng said.