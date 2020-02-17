China’s central bank cuts one-year MLF rate by 10bp amid coronavirus hit

A view of the PBC's headquarters in Beijing Photo: cnsphoto

The People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, on Monday lowered the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) by 10 basis points, a move which experts said is aimed at reducing financing costs for domestic enterprises when domestic credit demand has weakened amid the COVID-19 outbreak.On Monday, the PBC loaned 200 billion yuan ($28.7 billion) to domestic financial institutions via the MLF, according to a statement published on the bank's official website.The MLF interest rate was set at 3.15 percent for one-year loans, down from the previous standard of 3.25 percent.The PBC adjusted the one-year MLF interest rate from 3.3 percent to 3.25 percent in November 2019."With the MLF rate cut, the PBC hopes to guide down the loan prime rate (LPR), the new benchmark lending rate, in order to reduce the financing costs for domestic companies," Chen Ji, an economist from the Bank of Communications, told the Global Times.He said that although the government has issued special loans to support companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the money was targeted at firms that relate to disease prevention industries and can't provide support to micro businesses in general."An interest rate cut would be more effective to reduce companies' loan interest costs," Chen said. "It's a reasonable choice and is within market expectations."Experts predicted the one-year LPR, set for release this Thursday, is also likely to edge down by 10 basis points.On Monday, the PBC also conducted 100 billion yuan of reverse repos, a process through which the central bank bids to purchase securities from commercial banks with an agreement to sell them back in the future.