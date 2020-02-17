Why are A shares unfazed by COVID-19?

Photo: VCG

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.28 percent, or 66.61 points, at 2,983.62 points as of the close of market on Monday, eventually filing the gap created by the plunge on the first trading day of the Year of the Rat when Chinese mainland shares were battered by the panic over the novel coronavirus pneumonia.The mainland equity market was seen moving largely in one direction throughout the day, with only around 80 out of over 3,700 stocks ending down. The Shenzhen Component Index finished up 2.98 percent, or 325.19 points, at 11,241.5 points, while the tech-heavy ChiNext index soared 3.72 percent, or 76.96 points, to 2,146.18 points.The ChiNext index has led the rebound since the second trading day of the Year of the Rat which got off to a worrying start amid the virus outbreak.Monday's notable gains, especially stocks traded on the ChiNext market, apparently blew away the lingering anxieties over the uncertainty from the epidemic.A slew of encouraging news over the weekend has shown to be consolidating the upward run which began as investors from both home and abroad went bottom fishing for mainland stocks.For one thing, more Chinese people own stocks even as a big part of the world's second-largest economy is under quarantine restrictions. Data from China's central securities depository showed Monday that new trading accounts reached 800,000 in January, and the nation's total securities trading accounts hit 160.55 million at the end of January, up 8.83 percent year-on-year.This certainly speaks of growing interest in mainland stocks as more Chinese, who are seeking time-killing options and in anticipation of more pro-growth measures in the pipeline, are playing the markets, an activity unaffected by city and road closures.For another, overseas capital still holds faith despite the epidemic. While net inflows into the mainland market via the northbound trading linkages under the stock connect between Hong Kong and the bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen fluctuate on a daily basis, the overall trend of money influx has continued. Monday saw a net inflow of 8.28 billion yuan ($1.19 billion).Particularly noteworthy is an announcement by China's securities regulator on Friday to ease refinancing rules to offer a much-needed helping hand in an all-out fight against the epidemic. Listed firms were also encouraged to introduce strategic shareholders. The revised rules, allowing for easier additional funding to be raised by listed firms, is considered particularly a boon for the ChiNext market.The announcement along with growing expectations for monetary easing fueled securities shares and ChiNext stocks.The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, lowered the interest rate on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans worth 200 billion yuan by 10 basis points to 3.15 percent. The cut cements market belief that the benchmark loan prime rate - whose quotation is updated on the 20th of every month - is set to go on a similar down spiral.Defense and military shares which have underperformed in the market at large, yet are considered to benefit intensively from the regulatory authorities' call for ramped-up M&As activity, were among the best performers on Monday. A bull run in the semiconductor sector has continued, signifying the central role of technology stocks in the latest rebound.It needs to be pointed out that a host of stocks have posted stunning gains since February, with some facial mask, drugs and technology stocks doubling amid the epidemic.Chinese drugmaker Hainan Haiyao Co, which announced lately its production of Remdesivir preparations is well in progress, was among the sharp gainers. Its shares opened at the daily 10 percent surge and the strength continued into the end of the day. Throughout February, the Shenzhen-listed firm has seen a more than 40 percent surge in its shares, and the bull run is expected to continue in days to come, as it remains among a selections of firms capable of mass producing the preparation for the anti-virus candidate originally developed by US bio-pharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences.Nonetheless, the more amazing the surge becomes, the higher the risk it poses, as the skyrocketing rise which has quickly front-loaded a company's future gains, has in most cases, turned out to be an alluring trap for average investors, as many of the fizzling stocks had previously experienced falling to levels aligned with their fundamentals.With the downward pressure persisting on the economy, it is still wise to avoid becoming too thrilled about the current rebound.Global Times