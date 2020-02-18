HK insurance sales to mainland hit pause amid viral outbreak

Travelers are buying high-speed train ticket at the West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong on Jan. 10. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Hong Kong's insurance sales to Chinese mainland consumers have hit the pause button, following the shutting of the city's border with the mainland and the imposition of a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from the mainland to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus."Several mainland clients planned to come to Hong Kong and buy insurance after the Lunar New Year, but because of the new virus, they have postponed their trips," an insurance agent who works for a world-leading insurance firm in Hong Kong told the Global Times on Tuesday.The agent, who only gave her English name as Vina, interned in the insurance industry and joined the insurer after graduating from a Hong Kong university in December. Coming from the mainland herself, Vina's clients are mostly from the mainland, which accounts for almost one-fourth of the business for Hong Kong's insurance industry."The Hong Kong government has imposed a mandatory two-week quarantine period till May 7, and as a result, I have no clients till then," Vina said, noting that she is focused on online insurance marketing now.A manager with an insurer in Hong Kong told the Global Times that he has arranged training and meetings for his subordinates till June 1. "My colleagues are all motivated and eager for the reopening of the border," he said. He declined to give his name.Due to the outbreak of the virus, Hong Kong decided to shut four ports with the mainland, including Luohu port - one of the busiest land ports in the world - leading to Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, starting from February 4.The manager predicted the number of mainlanders rushing to Hong Kong to buy insurance will rebound after die-out of the coronavirus, as "those who once thought buying insurance is unnecessary will come to know its importance."The impact on the long-term prospects of the industry outweigh temporary damage, he said, noting that the peak season for Hong Kong's insurance sales to the mainland is between October and December, especially during the National Day holidays.Amid violent social unrest in Hong Kong during the second half of 2019, Hong Kong's insurance sales to the mainland fell 28.8 quarter-on-quarter to HK$9.7 billion ($1.25 billion) in the third quarter, data from Hong Kong's Insurance Authority showed.