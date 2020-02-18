China's tourism market has huge long-term potential for Israel

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2020 shows tourists enjoying themselves at the Wuzhizhou Island in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. More than 83 million tourists from home and abroad visited southern China's tropical island province of Hainan in 2019, up nine percent year on year. Hainan's tourism revenue went up 11 percent over the previous year to 105 billion yuan (about 15 billion U.S. dollars) last year, according to the provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports. (Photo by Zhang Liyun/Xinhua)

The unexpected novel coronavirus epidemic has created some temporary impacts, but China's tourism market has huge potential for Israel over the long term, said Israeli Tourism Minister Yariv Levin.China has become one of the main source markets for Israeli tourism, Levin told the Xinhua News Agency in a recent interview, saying the number of Chinese visitors had surpassed 150,000 in 2019.This was a great increase, but "it is still not a big number and the potential is still to be exploited," noted Levin.According to an annual report released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, the number of Chinese tourists that visited Israel last year hit 156,100, up 36.7 percent compared to 2018."We miss Chinese tourists and I hope that what is happening now will be ended as fast as possible," he said in reference to the COVID-19 outbreak.Levin added that he is sure "the Chinese government is doing its best in order to create a situation [where] this problem will be behind us."The epidemic is no doubt a challenge for the tourism industry. People are naturally scared and will postpone their travels, but in the end, people will go on vacations. "I am sure we will overcome it," said Levin.Levin believes the flow of Chinese tourists to Israel will continue and grow once the problem is solved."The relations between Israel and China are strong and Chinese tourists are very welcomed all the time," he said. "I hope that we will see China big and strong as usual."Levin has visited China several times as a tourism minister and has traveled to various Chinese cities. He said he was "very impressed" by the country every time he visited.Both Israel and China have been working closely to strengthen cooperation and exchanges to tap into the great potential in the two countries' tourism industries."I actually grew up [surrounded by] books in Chinese," he said. His mother was one of the first Israelis to learn Chinese and was head of the Asian and African department of the Israeli National Library."China has a unique history and has an important place in the heritage of the world," noted Levin.Thanks to closer ties between China and Israel, a number of non-stop flights are in operation, serving as a significant bridge for tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.