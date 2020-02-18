Maduro 'not afraid' of US military

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signs "Love You" as he speaks during a march for the Venezuelan Youth Day in Caracas, Venezuela on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he is "not afraid of military combat," accusing his US counterpart Donald Trump of plotting to invade Venezuela with the support of regional allies."We don't want war; we don't want violence; we don't want terrorism, but we are not afraid of military combat and we are going to guarantee peace," said Maduro in a televised speech, surrounded by the armed forces high command."Trump was convinced that it is easy to get into Venezuela," said the leader, accusing the US of having assembled a "mercenary force" to invade.The US is one of more than 50 countries that have "recognized" opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.Maduro also said there were groups of military "deserters" training in neighboring Colombia to "enter silently and attack military units."Military exercises were carried out over the weekend, he added, in response to alleged attack plans orchestrated by the US, Colombia and Brazil.According to official figures, some 2.4 million soldiers and members of the civilian militia were deployed throughout the country.The practices were carried out "based on real threats, not imagined ones," said defense minister General Vladimir Padrino, who was seated next to Maduro during the president's speech.