China market news wrap-up

A woman with a facial mask passes the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 3, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Photo:AFP

Chinese mainland shares saw a further upside on Tuesday, successfully withstanding mild pressure from the previous day's stellar gains that saw some investors liquidating their positions.The flagship Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.05 percent, or 1.35 points, to close at 2,984.97 points. The Shenzhen Component Index was up 0.58 percent, or 64.99 points, at 11,306.49 points, while the ChiNext Index, the best performer in this month's rebound, gained 1.15 percent, or 24.77 points, at 2,170.95 points, the highest level in more than three years.Over 76 percent of stocks traded on mainland markets ended higher. In another sign of vibrancy, the daily trading volume hit close to 1 trillion yuan ($142.81 billion).Technology shares, notably semiconductors, telecom services and software stocks, led Tuesday's gains. Aviation stocks also extended their gains on Tuesday, as the Trump administration said it may block sales of GE jet engines to China, fueling speculation over China's efforts to rev up its indigenous jet push.Worth noting is that Tuesday saw net outflows of 2.65 billion yuan via the northbound trading connect on Tuesday, reversing the prior day's net inflows.Other than the sales ban being considered by the US government that weighed on the NYSE-listed GE, Apple also warned Monday that it does not expect to meet estimates for its second-quarter revenue, citing the fallout from COVID-19 that is weighing on iPhone supplies globally and amid falling Chinese demand.Another example of worrying consequences due to the virus outbreak is a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. The poll of 109 member companies with manufacturing operations in Shanghai, Suzhou and Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province and the wider Yangtze River Delta revealed that 48 percent of respondents said the shutdown is already having an impact on their global operations, while 78 percent reported a shortage of staff to run a full production line.This has shown the inevitable fallout from the epidemic on US businesses seeking growth opportunities in the Chinese market, thereby posing a threat to the earnings of relevant companies.While data from the National Health Commission indicates that the epidemic is being tamed, the country is still taking no chances of winding down an unprecedented nationwide fight against the disease that has a number of cities quarantined. US businesses, an important component of the foreign business community in China, will have to withstand the shock in the foreseeable future, putting a damper on the US market.