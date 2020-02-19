Thomas Müller cheers up fan who is a doctor in Wuhan

Dr Dai Yifan

FC Bayern star Thomas Müller cheered up a fan, who serves as a frontline doctor confronting COVID-19 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic in Central China's Hubei Province.Dai Yifan, the doctor and a die-hard fan of FC Bayern Munich and Müller, wished his beloved team good luck before the match on Sunday night on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.In the video he posted, Dai was in a full set of protective gear and was about to enter the sickroom. "Mia san mia," he said at the end of the video, which is a Bayern slogan that translates as "We are we!"Müller reposted Dai's tweet on Monday, saying "Thanks so much for your support, Dr. Dai! I hope the victory yesterday cheered you up. Best wishes to you and all your colleagues!"

Screenshot of Thomas Mueller reposting Dr Dai Yifan's Sina Weibo

Bayern beat FC Koln 4:1 on Sunday night."I have been supporting FC Bayern for 24 years. I was excited to see they replied to me," Dai told Qianjiang Channel afterwards.The epidemic in Wuhan has killed more than 1,800 and infected more than 70,000.Dai is a respiratory doctor from Hangzhou Normal University's affiliated hospital. He and his colleagues are currently saving lives at Wuhan Tongji Hospital. One of the 25,000 medical staff aiding Hubei, Dai arrived in Wuhan on February 9.He became a Bayern supporter in 1996. His favorite players are Oliver Kahn, Michael Ballack and Thomas Müller.