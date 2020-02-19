Sewer systems vitally important in preventing novel coronavirus: Zhong Nanshan

Zhong Nanshan Photo: Xinhua

China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan has highlighted the importance of sewer systems in protecting people from the novel coronavirus, citing the case of Amoy Gardens in Hong Kong during the SARS crisis in 2003."Sewer systems are extremely important," Zhong stressed twice at a press conference on Tuesday in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, noting that "we should remember the experience of the Amoy Gardens."During the SARS outbreak in 2003, aerosolized feces spread from floor to floor through plumbing in the Amoy Gardens residential complex in Hong Kong, infecting over 300 people with the virus, according to media reports."Hundreds of people got infected and over 20 people died at that time. Winds can blow a virus away to other places even dry feces, so sewer systems are really important," Zhong noted.A similar scenario seems to have returned as Hong Kong authorities reported two COVID-19 cases living 10 floors apart in the Hong Mei House, a 35-floor building in the larger social-housing Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi.More than 100 residents in the building were evacuated on February 12, according to local media.Highlighting the importance of protection against the virus, Zhong said that his team has developed a clinical filter that can isolate doctors and patients via ventilation, which works the same way as protective suits and can reduce the infection risk of doctors."Hospitals in Wuhan were once places with a high risk of co-inflection. Across the country, over 1,700 medical staff were infected, and most of them are in Wuhan, which is mostly due to poor protection," Zhong said.