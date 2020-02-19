China market news wrap-up

Traders work at New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Chinese mainland shares ended mostly lower on Wednesday after failing to rise above a key resistance level. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index touched 2,998.27 points intraday before closing down 0.32 percent to 2,975.4 points.Both the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext index retreated. By the market close, roughly one-third of the stocks traded on the A share market were up. Throughout the day, many of the stocks, especially technology shares, were seen oscillating between gains and losses. In general, risk appetite seems to be losing steam as more investors have chosen to cash out.Reports that Tesla may use cobalt-free batteries for China-made cars gave a weaker-than-expected boost to lithium-iron-phosphate shares on the mainland market. What's more, the news hammered Chinese cobalt suppliers such as Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, which plummeted to its daily limit in Shanghai listing.Nearly 100 stocks rose by their daily limit and net daily inflows into the market via northbound trading hit 6.42 billion yuan, reversing the prior day's net outflows.Activity in various sectors is gradually resuming from a nationwide pause in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Multinationals, an important part of the business community in China, have also ramped up efforts to recommence work and production.Many multinationals including some US enterprises have expressed confidence that China will soon overcome its difficulties and continue to maintain a healthy and stable economic development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a press briefing on Wednesday.US manufacturer Honeywell's China chief said that 18 of the company's 21 factories in China have resumed operations, while the rest have partially recovered, according to Geng.The impact of the outbreak on China's economy will be transitory and the Chinese government has sufficient policy tools to respond, Geng said, "We have confidence that we can achieve our economic and social development goals."The FM spokesperson's remarks reassure the markets of the resilience of the economy. This, adding to fervent trading activity in the A share market amid signs that the virus outbreak might be easing - new confirmed inflections outside of Central China's Hubei Province, the epicenter of the disease, fell for the 15th consecutive day as of Tuesday - could well help to revive risk appetite in the US market that is poised to get over a decline at large during the previous session.