China's first low-orbit broadband communication satellite conducts successful test

The technology team of GalaxySpace has just completed communications tests of its first low-orbit broadband communication satellite on February 16, 2020. (Photo: courtesy of GalaxySpace)





China's first low-orbit broadband communication satellite with 10 Gbps bandwidth, made by commercial aerospace company GalaxySpace, conducted a successful communication test on Sunday after 30 days in orbit.The satellite is a key component of the global communication system to achieve global network coverage in the 5G or even 6G era, according to a report from GalaxySpace sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.With a wide service area and capability of not being affected by the geographical environment of the Earth's surface, the low-orbit broadband communication satellite is able to provide stable and high-speed signals in remote areas and enclosed spaces like bullet trains where connectivity is difficult.The satellite has been in good condition in orbit, with its onboard software, integrated electronics system and control system operating normally. The low-orbit satellite was sent into space on January 16 from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.A series of tests carried out by the company on its first low-orbit satellite will become the basis for iteration and optimization of subsequent satellite design, which will be more conducive to mass production and reduce the cost of the satellite.It is hoped that product finalization can be realized and small batch production can be carried out when the second and third satellites are launched, said Chang Ming, a company spokesperson.Chang said that the company aims to contribute to China's space network as the US is in the rapid construction and deployment phase of its space network by launching low-orbit broadband communication satellites.SpaceX, as a US-based representative, is accelerating its plan of building a satellite constellation of nearly 42,000 low-orbit broadband communication satellites.