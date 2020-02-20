At least 9 killed in bar shootings in Germany

Police gather near the scene of a shooting in Hanau, western Germany, on Thursday. At least nine people were killed in two shootings late on Wednesday near the German city of Frankfurt, with an unknown number of attackers still at large, police said. The shootings targeted shisha bars in Hanau, about 20 kilometers from Frankfurt, according to local media, and police launched a huge manhunt in the town of around 90,000 people. Photo: AFP

At least nine people were killed in shootings targeting shisha bars in Germany that sparked a huge manhunt overnight before the suspected gunman was found dead in his home early Thursday.The attacks occurred at two bars in Hanau, about 20 kilometers from Frankfurt, where armed police quickly fanned out and police helicopters roamed the sky looking for those responsible for the bloodshed.Police in the central state of Hesse said the likely perpetrator had been found at his home in Hanau after they located a getaway vehicle seen by witnesses. Another body was also discovered at the property."The suspected perpetrator has been found dead," police in the central state of Hesse said, adding: "There is currently no indication that there are additional perpetrators."The mass-circulation Bild said that those killed in the first bar were of Kurdish origin.The first attack occurred at the "Midnight" bar in the center of the city around 10 pm, reports said. Three people were killed in front of the building, local media said, with witnesses reporting hearing a dozen shots.The attacker, or attackers, fled the scene by car, according to police. There was then a second shooting at the "Arena Bar."A gunman reportedly rang the doorbell and shot people who were in the smoking section, killing five people including a woman, Bild said."The victims are people we have known for years," said the bar manager's son, quoted by DPA news agency. Two employees were among the victims, according to the man, who was not at the bar during the shooting. "It is a shock for everyone".Police said one of those injured in the attack had also died.Earlier reports said five people had been seriously wounded.A journalist at the scene saw around 30 police cars leaving Hanau police station. Witnesses said heavily armed police officers were deployed in the city.