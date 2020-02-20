Rate cut by largest scale since Aug

The headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing Photo: IC

Two days after China launched urgent policies to cut corporate costs, the epidemic-hit country announced it will reduce the new benchmark lending rate, a measure that could further lower costs for businesses with effects hailed by entrepreneurs as being more effective than fiscal stimulus.On Thursday, the People's Bank of China (PBC), China's central bank, cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), which domestic commercial banks use to decide their actual lending rates, by 10 basis points. The rate now stands at 4.05 percent, down from4.15 percent.This is a cut of the largest size since the LPR mechanism reform last August. The PBC has reduced the one-year LPR four times since the reform, with 26 basis points being cut in total.The PBC also cut the five-year LPR by five points to 4.75 percent, according to a notice issued by the bank on Thursday.The LPR cut was expected by the market after the PBC lowered the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF), also by 10 basis points, earlier this week."After the LPR cut, loan rates will edge down generally, although the actual range of decrease will vary," said Zhao Qingming, a senior finance expert who also has working experience in banks. "The majority of China's enterprises will benefit from the policy."Some local governments in China are taking even bolder steps to help compaies lift out of trouble caused by the coronavirus. The government of Yiwu, an internationally renowned wholesale market, rolled out a guideline that supported financial institutions to cancel LPR-based interest for local micro-sized enterprises for two months. The government will encourage such moves by awarding capital to financial institutions."This is helpful. I will wait for the actual implementation from local banks," said Wang Hanyu, a businessman who owns two invitation card factories in Zhejiang Province. One of the factories is based in Yiwu.Another entrepreneur in Ningbo, another city in Zhejiang, told the Global Times that compared with policies like fee cuts, interest rate cuts will bring more benefits to micro-sized companies like his."A slight interest rate cut could help us save lot of money with our millions of banking loans," the person told the Global Times on condition of anonymity.The State Council, the cabinet, announced on Tuesday it decided to scrap or reduce three sorts of corporate payment, a policy meant to relieve companies' operating costs.According to Zhao, in China's existing policy toolbox for lifting the economy, not much is left for fiscal policy with the already tight fiscal balance and massive tax cuts in the past two years. As a result, China needs to rely more on monetary policy to help fuel the economy."The current monetary policies, including the LPR cuts, are still too moderate for the time being. China needs to secure GDP growth of no less than 5.5 percent for the year if it is to meet the target of doubling GDP from 2010 to 2020. With the first-quarter GDP slipping under the coronavirus impact, monetary policy support must be ramped up to stimulate growth in the quarters to come," he said.Zhao anticipated that the LPR will be lowered by 30-40 basis points in total in 2020, while five or six reserve requirement ratio cuts, including three general ones, are likely to be launched this year.