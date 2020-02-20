Slam-chasing France accused of ‘cheating’

The England forwards practice a lineout during a training session at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot, west of London on Tuesday. England are set to play Scotland in their penultimate Six Nations rugby union match at Twickenham in London on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Grand Slam-chasing France will go in search of their first Six Nations win in Cardiff for a decade with Welsh accusations they are "cheats" ringing in their ears when the Championship resumes this weekend.Wales prop Wyn Jones has upped the ante ahead of Saturday's match by accusing France of illegal tactics at the scrum."They'll be a big pack, but probably ill-disciplined with that, especially at scrum time," said Jones."We know they will hit and chase and cheat," added the front-row forward, ­conveniently ignoring the point that all teams try to get away with as much as they can at the scrum.Jones' blatant attempt to "paint a picture" for referee Matt Carley does at least suggest France, who enjoyed home wins over both World Cup finalists England and Italy in the opening two rounds of this Six Nations, are worth the beating again.France, bidding for a first Grand Slam in 10 years, have lost their last three matches against Wales.But they were on course to beat them in a World Cup quarterfinal last year until Sebastien Vahaamahina's red card proved pivotal in an eventual 20-19 loss in Oita.Their latest meeting has been given added spice by the fact former Wales defence guru Shaun Edwards is now a ­member of France's backroom staff.Both countries now have new coaches, with Fabien Galthie in charge of France and Wayne Pivac succeeding fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland as the boss of reigning Six Nations champions Wales.Ireland, like France, remain on course for a Grand Slam after downing Scotland and Wales in Dublin.But in a tournament where away wins are often hard to come by, Ireland now travel to London to face England at Twickenham on Sunday.Ireland coach Andy Farrell is in the odd position of knowing the visitors' chances will be boosted if his son Owen Farrell, the England captain and first-choice goal kicker, has a bad match.Both Farrells have insisted it's business as usual with Andy - promoted from within the Irish setup after Joe Schmidt's time in charge ended with a disappointing first-round exit at the World Cup - sticking with the same starting side that beat 2019 Grand Slam winners Wales.