Huawei launches new 5G program in London amid US crackdown

A staff member tests the speed with a Huawei 5G mobile phone at Huawei 5G Innovation and Experience Center in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Huawei launched a 5G program in London on Thursday, the Chinese tech giant's latest foray into Europe after it secured a green light for the construction of a local 5G rollout in Germany and the UK.Through the program, named 5G Partner Innovation Program, Huawei plans to invest $20 million into innovative 5G applications over the next five years, Ryan Ding, executive director and president of Huawei's Carrier BG, announced at the launch event.The firm also announced the release of a cutting-edge 5G network, which includes a series of product solutions, such as a simplified radio access network (RAN), smart IP network, ultra-high-bandwidth transport network, green connections, and AI-enabled end-to-end 5G services."The cutting-edge 5G network we released today is just the tip of the iceberg," said Peng Song, president of Huawei's Carrier BG Marketing and Solution Sales Dept. "We consistently invest in areas such as basic theories, materials, and algorithms to develop leading products and solutions for the industry and help operators achieve commercial 5G success."Industry analysts said that the launch event, which comes amid the spreading coronavirus and the US' intensified crackdown on the firm, indicated the Chinese tech giant's ambition in Europe.So far, Huawei has been awarded 91 commercial 5G contracts and shipped over 600,000 5G Massive MIMO Active Antenna Units (AAUs). Of the contracts, 47 are in Europe and 27 are in Asia, the company revealed.