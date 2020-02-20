Guardiola will ‘100 percent’ stay at Manchester City despite Euro ban

Pep Guardiola Photo: AFP

Pep Guardiola insisted on Wednesday that he will stay with Manchester City and vowed that the "truth will prevail" over their shock two-year ban from ­European competitions.City were banned from the Champions League and Europa League for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.38 million) on February 14 after UEFA found them guilty of committing "serious breaches" of financial regulations.The Premier League champions overstated sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted between 2012 and 2016, according to European soccer's governing body.The severe punishment will cost City an estimated 170 million pounds in lost Champions League revenue and the club reacted furiously, immediately vowing to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).Amid speculation that Guardiola could quit if they lose the appeal, the City manager used his first public comments since news of the suspension broke to make it clear he will not desert the club whatever happens in court."If they don't sack me I will stay here 100 percent more than ever. First because I want to stay. It's something special, more than the contract I have," Guardiola told Sky Sports after Wednesday's 2-0 win against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. "I said before, I say now, I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible."When I said I love this club I like to be here, why should I leave? No matter what happens I will be here next season."That was the best possible news for City fans, who will hope Guardiola's faith in what he has been told by his bosses proves wise.Guardiola said City's Abu Dhabi-based owners told him the ban was unfair and he supports their decision to appeal."It's not finished. The club believes it's unfair so we are going to appeal. When someone believes they are right they have to fight," he said.