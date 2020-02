Police gather near the scene of a shooting in Hanau, western Germany, on Thursday. At least nine people were killed in two shootings late on Wednesday near the German city of Frankfurt, with an unknown number of attackers still at large, police said. The shootings targeted shisha bars in Hanau, about 20 kilometers from Frankfurt, according to local media, and police launched a huge manhunt in the town of around 90,000 people. Photo: AFP

