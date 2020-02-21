Xi says China-S.Korea friendship to deepen after COVID-19 battle victory

Doctors check the CT image of a patient's lungs at Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 9, 2020. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)

The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on China-South Korea economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges will only be temporary, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.Xi said he believes that following the victory against the novel coronavirus disease, the friendly feelings between the Chinese and South Korean people will grow even deeper, and bilateral exchanges and cooperation more flourishing.