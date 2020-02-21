Customized train carries returning workers from Yunnan to Guangdong to resume work

A staff member distributes protective materials to workers before their departure for south China's Guangdong Province in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2020. The customized train carried some 600 returning workers from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan to Guangdong Province to resume their work on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Hong/Xinhua)

Workers prepare to board a customized train bound for south China's Guangdong Province at the platform of a railway station in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2020. The customized train carried some 600 returning workers from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan to Guangdong Province to resume their work on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Hong/Xinhua)

Workers wait for a customized train bound for south China's Guangdong Province at the platform of a railway station in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2020. The customized train carried some 600 returning workers from Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan to Guangdong Province to resume their work on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Hong/Xinhua)