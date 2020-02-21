Beware of mask fraud

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

Supplies of masks are still running low in China, and some companies are taking advantage of people's anxiety amid the coronavirus epidemic. According to Hongxing News, some companies claim that they have supplies of masks, but require consumers to download the companies' app to purchase them. Consumers who place orders often find the masks aren't delivered or their orders are canceled. Many people believe the companies never had masks in stock and their motive was to get consumers to download their apps and register. Such an act should be regarded as fraud and the companies should be punished. These companies should understand that such a trick will not attract devoted customers. It will only ruin their reputation. Consumers should also be more careful and ask questions to detect frauds like this. The fight against the coronavirus epidemic has reached a crucial point, and no one should play such tricks that only add fuel to the fire.