Shanghai releases list of major construction projects in multiple sectors amid COVID-19 spread

Photo:Xinhua

Shanghai on Friday released a list of 152 major construction projects for 2020, which focuses on multiple areas including technological development, people's livelihood, ecological civilization, urban infrastructure, urban-rural integration and rural revitalization.24 new projects are scheduled to start during the year, including a Huawei research and development (R&D) base in Qingpu District, facilities supporting CR929 wide-body passenger aircraft R&D, and a Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co biomedical production base.11 listed projects have been completed, including the National Infrastructures for Translational Medicine (Shanghai) and a China Financial Futures Exchange technological development base.The list also includes 60 significant reserve projects, which will commence shortly after formalities are completed. A SenseTime AI computing platform and chip development project, the second phase of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory and a LEGOLAND Park & Resort in Jinshan District are also listed.Additionally, the list covers facilities concerning people's daily lives. Affordable housing, new branches of hospitals, university campuses, libraries, sports stadiums, metro lines, parks, roads and tunnels were included.