Wuhan to activate one more temporary hospital with 3,690 beds

Photo:Xinhua

China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, will put into use a factory-turned hospital that boasts the largest number of beds among the city's makeshift hospitals.The Rihai temporary hospital with 3,690 beds completed construction and passed checks on Thursday, according to one of its constructors, CCCC Second Harbour Engineering Company.The hospital was converted from four empty plants, covering a total area of 54,000 square meters.Liu Yiquan, the project chief with the company, said ventilation and air purification systems were added in the hospital to ensure the air quality, which he said posed a major challenge for isolation wards of huge size. The wastewater produced by the hospital will also be disinfected before discharge, Liu said.Apart from airconditioning, shower rooms and mobile toilets, the hospital is also complete with leisure areas, including libraries, movie areas and snack bars for patients to read and relax.Facing a shortage of beds amid the coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan has put into use 12 temporary hospitals converted from gyms, convention or exhibition centers. With a combined over 20,000 beds planned, such hospitals mainly treat patients with mild symptoms.