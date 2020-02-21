China releases more pork from reserves to ensure supply

A customer buys pork in a spot that sells national reserved pork in Dalian, Northeast China’s Shenyang Province on Wednesday. For keeping an adequate pork supply during the Spring Festival, Dalian local government released 700 tons of pork to 140 spots. Photo: VCG

China's top economic planner said Friday the country released an additional 11,673 tonnes of frozen pork reserves to ensure market supply.This was the third round of pork release from the central reserves after the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the National Development and Reform Commission China will continue to release its frozen pork reserves and may designate part of the supplies for regions hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak, it said.