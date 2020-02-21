Over 70 pct enterprises resume operation in Shanghai

Photo:Xinhua

Over 70 percent of industrial and commercial companies above designated size have resumed operation in Shanghai, local authorities said Friday.The operation resumption rate of 51,000 foreign-funded enterprises in Shanghai is nearly 70 percent, said Zhang Jianming, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, at a press conference on epidemic prevention and control.The resumption rate of the regional headquarters of 217 multinational companies in Shanghai is as high as 93 percent, Zhang added.Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce, also said that the commercial and trade industry in Shanghai are resuming operation in an orderly manner and have a promising market.As of Feb. 20, all the supermarkets in Shanghai have basically resumed operation. Over 90 percent of convenience stores and over 95 percent of shopping malls are open, Lu said.Shanghai has implemented a "white list" system to fully support the resumption of work of key enterprises, such as industrial enterprises above designated size, key foreign trade enterprises, top taxpayers and high-tech firms.The epidemic prevention and control measures will be strengthened as the resumption rate increases. All workers are required to wear masks and have their temperature taken when they return to work and visit crowded places, while key areas must be disinfected.Shanghai has rolled out 28 measures on Feb. 7 to cushion companies against the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic, including strengthening fiscal support to enterprises that have contributed to the fight against the epidemic, reducing or exempting their rent and introducing tax incentives.