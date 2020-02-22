Xi appreciates support from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in China's fight against COVID-19

File photo shows Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, receiving an exclusive interview with Xinhua in Seattle, the United States, on Nov. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Qin Lang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has written back to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, after receiving a letter from the U.S. business leader on the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).In his letter dated Feb. 20, the Chinese president wrote: "I deeply appreciate the act of generosity of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and your letter of solidarity to the Chinese people at such an important moment."Gates said in his letter on Feb. 6 that his foundation has committed up to 100 million U.S. dollars in emergency funding, much of which will help China bolster epidemiological research, emergency intervention, and the research and development of drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics.