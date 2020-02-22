HOME >>
Death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 4 in Iran
Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/22 11:08:15
File photo
Four people died from infection of the novel coronavirus disease in Iran, an advisor to Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Friday.
"So far, 18 Iranians have been infected by the virus, out of which four have died," Alireza Vahabzadeh was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as saying.
The dead are from Iranian cities of Tehran, Qom and Rasht, Vahabzadeh told IRNA.
