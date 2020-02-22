Xinjiang railway resumes operation after 5.1-magnitude quake

Crew members wait for departure of a customized train at Chengdu East Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 17, 2020. The customized train for returning workers left Chengdu on Monday, carrying more than 750 workers from Sichuan who are returning to work in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, the first such train service in Sichuan. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Service on a pivotal railway has resumed after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday night.Three trains were halted on the railway linking Turpan and Kashgar after the quake struck Jiashi County in Kashgar Prefecture at 11:39 p.m. Friday. The service resumed in the small hours Saturday after thorough inspections on facilities, the local railway authority said Saturday.No casualties have been reported after the quake, whose tremors were felt in the county and surrounding areas. "The quake lasted for less than 1 minute, making me feel a little dizzy," said Liu Xin, a local resident.The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 39.87 degrees north latitude and 77.47 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.