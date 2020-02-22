Victorian state government of Australia launches new campaign to show support for China's fight against epidemic

The Arts Center is lit up in red in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 21, 2020. As China is fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, the Victorian state government of Australia launched a new campaign on Thursday to show their support for the Chinese communities at home and abroad. As part of the campaign, a number of Victoria landmarks, including the Arts Center, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne Museum, Melbourne Town Hall and Flinders Street Station, were be lit up in red and gold on Friday as a symbol of solidarity with Chinese Victorians. Photo:Xinhua

Flinders Street Station is lit up in red in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 21, 2020. As China is fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, the Victorian state government of Australia launched a new campaign on Thursday to show their support for the Chinese communities at home and abroad. As part of the campaign, a number of Victoria landmarks, including the Arts Center, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne Museum, Melbourne Town Hall and Flinders Street Station, were be lit up in red and gold on Friday as a symbol of solidarity with Chinese Victorians. Photo:Xinhua

Flinders Street Station is lit up in red in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 21, 2020. As China is fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, the Victorian state government of Australia launched a new campaign on Thursday to show their support for the Chinese communities at home and abroad. As part of the campaign, a number of Victoria landmarks, including the Arts Center, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne Museum, Melbourne Town Hall and Flinders Street Station, were be lit up in red and gold on Friday as a symbol of solidarity with Chinese Victorians. Photo:Xinhua

Melbourne Town Hall is lit up in red in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 21, 2020. As China is fighting the outbreak of COVID-19, the Victorian state government of Australia launched a new campaign on Thursday to show their support for the Chinese communities at home and abroad. As part of the campaign, a number of Victoria landmarks, including the Arts Center, National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne Museum, Melbourne Town Hall and Flinders Street Station, were be lit up in red and gold on Friday as a symbol of solidarity with Chinese Victorians. Photo:Xinhua