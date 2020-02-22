Highlights of 2020 Toronto Motorcycle Show

A woman rides on a Kawasaki motorcycle during the 2020 Toronto Motorcycle Show in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 21, 2020. Giving enthusiasts their first chance to get hands on the new motorcycle models and a wide range of motorcycle lifestyle features, this annual three-day show kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

A man looks at a 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP motorcycle during the 2020 Toronto Motorcycle Show in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 21, 2020. Giving enthusiasts their first chance to get hands on the new motorcycle models and a wide range of motorcycle lifestyle features, this annual three-day show kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

People view a Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle during the 2020 Toronto Motorcycle Show in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 21, 2020. Giving enthusiasts their first chance to get hands on the new motorcycle models and a wide range of motorcycle lifestyle features, this annual three-day show kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

People visit the 2020 Toronto Motorcycle Show in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 21, 2020. Giving enthusiasts their first chance to get hands on the new motorcycle models and a wide range of motorcycle lifestyle features, this annual three-day show kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua