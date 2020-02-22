Army Day celebration held in Kathmandu, Nepal

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/22 15:56:55

Nepali army personnel demonstrate rescue operation during the Army Day celebration at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 21, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Nepali Army personnel march in a parade during the Army Day celebration at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 21, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Nepali army personnel fire guns during the Army Day celebration at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 21, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Nepali Army personnel fire cannons during the Army Day celebration at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 21, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus