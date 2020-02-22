Recovered patients of coronavirus infection donate plasma in Chongqing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/22 16:03:51

A recovered coronavirus patient prepares to donate plasma in Wanzhou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 21, 2020. Two recovered patients of coronavirus infection donated plasma in Chongqing on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

A recovered coronavirus patient prepares to donate plasma in Wanzhou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 21, 2020. Two recovered patients of coronavirus infection donated plasma in Chongqing on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

A recovered coronavirus patient prepares to donate plasma in Wanzhou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 21, 2020. Two recovered patients of coronavirus infection donated plasma in Chongqing on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus