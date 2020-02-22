Desert locust upsurge in Kitui County, Kenya

A swarm of desert locusts invade parts of Mwingi Town in Kitui County, Kenya, Feb. 20, 2020. Extreme weather events due to the climate crisis are becoming the new normal in the Horn of Africa (HoA) as recent heavy rains and cyclonic activity resulted in a desert locust upsurge that has affected countries in the region and beyond, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has stressed. Photo:Xinhua

