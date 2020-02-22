Couple detained for murdering sick infant daughter, burying body in sandpit

File Photo: Xinhua

Police in a South China’s Guangdong Province have detained a couple for murdering their infant daughter and burying the body in a sandpit at a playground.The body of the infant was found at 7 am on Friday at a residential community playground in Panyu, Guangdong Province.The couple has confessed to the police, claiming the girl had been born prematurely and had a congenital disease. They suffocated her to death and buried her in the compound, the Panyu police said on its Weibo account.The suspects have been detained and further investigation in underway, said the police.Global Times