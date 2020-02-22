Medical firms accelerate coronavirus vaccine research, clinical trials expected in late April

A researcher of Stermirna Therapeutics Co., Ltd. shows the experiment to develop an mRNA vaccine targeting the novel coronavirus in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Chinese enterprises and institutions have been ramping up efforts to promote the research and development (R&D) of vaccine for the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19). Officials said with multiple research approaches, the first vaccine is expected to go for clinical trials as soon as late April.Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co, as one of the leading enterprises in the vaccination sector in China, has simultaneously launched different technical approaches for the research, including inactivated vaccine, recombinant protein vaccine, and nucleic acid vaccine, according to a company statement sent to the Global Times on Friday.The research team in Kangtai is using the coronavirus to filter virus seed for the vaccine production and has been strengthening efforts in vaccine production technology research, quality evaluation, standards establishment, clinical research, and other aspects, read the statement.China has now launched five technical approaches to promote the vaccine researches, and some projects are already in the pilot phase for animal testing, Zeng Yixin, the deputy director of the National Health Commission (NHC), told a press conference on Friday.On the premise of safety and effectiveness, some vaccines are expected to enter clinical trials from April or May, Zeng said, noting that emergency usage may be applied if the situation demands.Meanwhile, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has already arranged a group of experts to closely follow up each vaccine research team, and offer service and technical inspection to ensure safe and effective vaccination is developed to battle against the epidemic at the earliest, said NMPA deputy commissioner, Chen Shifei, during the conference.China has made great progress in vaccine R&D technology over the years and has a group of advanced talent. With the coordination advantages of China's state system, the country is organizing different aspects to set up research teams based on each one's advantages in a bid to minimize the research period, Zeng said.Besides vaccines, new drugs, detection reagent, and other researches are also in speeding up paces to strive to fight against the COVID-19.