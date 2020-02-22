Children across world create paintings to support China's fight against novel coronavirus epidemic

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/22 18:45:43

Emilia Paz, an 8-year-old girl, draws a painting to support China in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 11, 2020. Many children from across the world have created their paintings to support China's fight against novel coronavirus epidemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

Emilia Paz, an 8-year-old girl, draws a painting to support China in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 11, 2020. Many children from across the world have created their paintings to support China's fight against novel coronavirus epidemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

Emilia Paz, an 8-year-old girl, draws a painting to support China in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 11, 2020. Many children from across the world have created their paintings to support China's fight against novel coronavirus epidemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

Emilia Paz, an 8-year-old girl, draws a painting to support China in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 11, 2020. Many children from across the world have created their paintings to support China's fight against novel coronavirus epidemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus