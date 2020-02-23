China makes headway in curing COVID-19 patients: NHC

Recovered patients infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) wave to medical staff at a temporary hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

China has made progress in curing patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it steps up epidemic prevention and control measures and medical reinforcements, a health official said Saturday.In the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province, a total of 36,680 confirmed COVID-19 patients were still being treated in hospitals on Friday, compared with the peak number of 38,020 on Feb. 18, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference.The rest parts of Hubei have 10,967 confirmed cases on Friday, compared with the peak number of 13,886 on Feb. 14, according to Mi.Outside Hubei, the number of COVID-19 patients still hospitalized was 5,637 on Friday, dropping significantly from a peak of 9,141 on Feb. 11, Mi said.Only 31 new confirmed cases were reported outside Hubei on Friday, with all other provincial-level regions reporting less than 10 or zero new infections.A total of 20,659 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Friday.