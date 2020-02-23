Company in Shaanxi resumes production to ensure raw material supplies

Workers transport products at an electrolyte workshop of a new energy material company at Huazhou District of Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 22, 2020. Besides working on prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, the company has stepped up production to ensure raw material supplies to customers at home and broad amid strict prevention and control measures against the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

